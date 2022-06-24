Michael Adebayo Olayinka who is better known as Ruger has taken to social media to reveal he was invited to Paris Fashion Week by Christian Dior

The singer who is known for numerous musical hits is behind the much-loved song, Dior which some people believe may have earned him the invite

In his Instagram Story posts, the singer was spotted among other stars like Wizkid and Naomi Campbell

Ruger is currently having the time of his life in France as he was among the stars invited to attend Paris Fashion Week.

The singer is currently in Paris for Fashion Week. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

The pink-haired talented singer took to his Instagram page to reveal he had been specially invited by none other than the very fashion brand he sang about in his song, Dior.

In the posts, he revealed he got an invite from Christian Dior to attend the Men's Summer Collection at the Paris Fashion Week.

Check out some screenshots from his Instagram story below:

The singer is attending Paris Fashion Week. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng