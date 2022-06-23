Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, recently shared some new videos and a photo on her Instagram page

In the recent uploads, the talented actress is seen dressed in a gold ensemble featuring a hoodie and a pair of sneakers

A while ago, Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Khloe, took to her Instagram page to share photos of her Barbie look

When it comes to rocking different fashionable looks, Chacha Eke Faani is one lady who knows how to pull off these looks.

The actress rocked a tomboyish look. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress who is also a mother of four has proven over the years that switching things up in fashion comes easy to her.

When she wants to be girly, she does a pretty good job at it and when she goes the tomboyish route - as in the case in this story - she nails it effortlessly.

Just recently, she posted some new videos and a photo of her visit to the doctor looking rather chic in a gold ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the uploads, the talented actress is seen in a gold hoodie, a pair of leggings and some sneakers.

Check the post below:

BBNaija star Khloe is serving black Barbie vibes in stunning new photos

Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe, who is better known as Koko, has long proven to be a boss when it comes to fashion and style, and this time is no different.

The 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she rocked an all-pink ensemble.

In the stack of photos, she donned a two-piece set that comprised of a long-sleeved crop top with a skirt that had a bold bow in the front.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe mark 6th month wedding anniversary with creative photoshoot

Love is a beautiful thing and for the Adedimejis, there is no better time to celebrate it than every moment spent together.

While many people often wait for a year to celebrate anniversaries, Lateef and Mo Bimpe Adedimeji have proven that rules are meant to be broken.

In honour of their 6th month wedding anniversary, the couple held a photoshoot which saw them posing for snapshots dressed in retro ensembles heavily inspired by the Victorian era.

Source: Legit.ng