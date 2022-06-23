A lady has since gone viral on social media after a video surfaced in which she is seen showing off her wig

The lace wig featured a rather interesting frontal that has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

A while ago, a lady caused a buzz on the internet after a video in which she was getting her hair styled surfaced online

In the era of lace frontal wigs, it is safe to say that not everyone gets it right and a clear example is a lady currently trending online.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv, a lady is seen dancing while showing off her curly wig.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @gossipmilltv (Instagram), PeopleImages

Source: Instagram

However, what seems to have caught the attention of many people is the nature of her lace frontal. Not only did it lack the natural look which is the whole essence of the frontal, but it also appeared stiff and ironed out.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users share thoughts on lace front wig

ibeto_deborah:

"Frontage because this is more than a frontal"

boots.and.more:

"Na only me never use frontal for this Nigeria Since I can’t afford the original now, I’ll wait please cus wt.f is this "

____adiocoker0.12:

"Dem fry d hair ?"

billie_.m:

"Did she pick the hair from a burnt house!?"

trendybeddings:

"Na 6D frontal be this enjoy your new look you look more pretty ❤️❤️"

mizkimoraprecious:

"Wait what?? Is this playing??? E better say u carry normal sponge for head nah."

joy_onochie:

"Wetin be dis be like say dem use cement plaster the frontTHE FRONTAL IS FRONTING "

luchi_ak:

"But that’s what she can afford na. Do you know how expensive frontal is??"

Hilarious comments trail video of lady's hairstyle

In a bid to stand out in various expressions of art in fashion, people tend to go the extra mile to ensure their unique sense of style shines through.

This may be the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by comic Instagram blogger, @krakstv, a lady is seen getting her hair done by a stylist in what appears to be a salon. The video left netizens in stitches.

Source: Legit.ng