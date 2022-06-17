Yet another hair video has gone viral on social media hand it has left many internet users talking

In this now-trending clip, a lady is seen getting her pixie hairdo styled with the use of a tail comb

Only a short while ago, Legit.ng reported the news of how a man sparked mixed reactions online with his braided wig

In a bid to stand out in various expressions of art in fashion, people tend to go the extra mile to ensure their unique sense of style shines through.

This may be the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by comic Instagram blogger, @krakstv, a lady is seen getting her hair done by a stylist in what appears to be a salon.

The lady who is seen rocking a pixie cut in the colour black is seen getting the bangs around her forehead arranged in for-like shapes.

Watch the clip below:

Internet users react to video of hairstyle

amaka.azie:

"But in the early 90s this was hot oooo."

_i.am.jude:

"But this hair stylist and all her friends won't make heaven."

likemamadoes_:

"Funny thing is that she’ll still attract the best people within her circle. Dey there dey laugh. Me and you still dey single."

derintudors_:

"Edges by qareemat babanla curves and edges."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Difference between hairstylist and hairdresser."

_zhaggz:

"This one no be razor cut, na knife dem use cut this one."

princess_chukwu:

"They suppose sue this stylist Wetin be this nau God abeg ooo."

datwarrigirl:

"Some stylists go just wicked "

annetteisama:

"Some hairstylists are wicked please tell me this hair wasn't made this year."

