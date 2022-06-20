Wigs, hair extensions and the likes have been around for a long time in Nigeria and have evolved over time

These days, there is hardly a fashion-forward lady who does not own a wig or any other type of hairpiece and extensions and it is not hard to see why.

Not only is it convenient to rock, the ease with which one's look is transformed is something a lot of women - and men - appreciate and have no problems spending money on.

However, while there are many lovers of wigs, not so many people know about its history and other interesting facts about the fashion accessory.

Legit.ng takes a look at four fun facts about the much-loved fashion must-have.

Check them out below:

1. Wigs were used to disguise balding resulting from syphilis

Possibly the most mind-blowing fact of them all is the syphilis-related history of wigs.

During the 15th century western world, Syphilis reached epidemic levels and would ravage those infected with obvious symptoms that include sores, rashes and hair loss among others.

Now, because baldness was considered a thing of embarrassment in that era, many people resorted to wigs to hide their baldness.

Victims of syphilis hid their hair loss with wigs, sometimes made of human hair, but quite frequently made of more low-cost options like horse and goat.

2. Michael Jackson's wig is the most expensive

The rarest and most expensive wig is one that once belonged to Michael Jackson.

According to Rarest.org, it sold for almost N31.4 million ($75,000), memorializing the pop icon’s changing style circa 1990 and later. It was sold at a personal auction with copies of an authentication document.

3. The word 'wig' is derived from a French word

The word ‘wig’ derives from the French word ‘perruque’ which eventually became ‘periwig’. This term was abandoned in the mid 1600’s as more people began to shorten it.

4. In past centuries, wigs were more popular with men than women

King Louis XIV of France was responsible for a huge surge in hairpiece popularity in the 1600s and before long, several other European monarchs and aristocrats followed suit.

Also in King Louis XIV’s time, the bigger the wig, the better. Wigs became a status symbol as only the upper class could afford them.

Wigs have been around for centuries and one can only imagine how much more they'll evolve with time!

