A lady identified as Jessica Seth Umukoro turned a year older on June 15 and took to social media to celebrate

The expectant mum took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos from her birthday shoot

Internet users have complimented the gorgeous look rocked by Jessica who is a content creator and also a model

While pregnancy journeys aren't always a bed of roses for many women, there are those who do not let anything get in the way of their love for looking fashionable.

One of such people is content creator, Jessica Seth Umukoro, who celebrated her birthday on June 15.

The expectant mum marked her birthday in style. Credit: @photokulture

Source: Instagram

In honour of her birthday, the gorgeous expectant mum shared photos from her photoshoot in which she appeared glammed up and drop-dead gorgeous.

For her shoot, she donned a form-fitting dress bedazzled lace/feather dress featuring a slim plugging neckline and long sleeves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She sported matching scarlet lips and wore her wig down and in a side part, and hoop earrings.

Check out the full look below:

Fashion lovers compliment pregnant lady's birthday look

mrssholz:

"So Beautiful "

nita_dyke:

"Yummy mummy "

mhluxuryworld:

"Gorgeous"

Maternity fashion for stylish women: Expectant mum wows internet users in ankara look

When it comes to slaying effortlessly, pregnancy is no excuse - at least for some women.

A lady identified as @var_nie_ on Instagram has left social media users gushing over with love after she stepped out in a gorgeous ankara outfit.

The expectant mum looked ravishing in a purple and grey ankara cold shoulder dress with feather accents.

Wearing flawless makeup, she sported a silver clutch purse, which she paired with silver low-heeled sandals.

A traditional affair: 7 BBNaija ladies glow in elegant African ensembles at latest reunion show

While the ex-housemates of the 2021 Big Brother Naija show are coming through with the drama on the ongoing reunion show, the ladies aren't slacking in the fashion department either.

The latest episode of the show saw the Shine Ya Eyes stars donning traditional looks as per the fashion theme and it is safe to say the ladies didn't disappoint!

Legit.ng takes a look at how seven ladies showed up for the latest episode.

Source: Legit.ng