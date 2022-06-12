Nigerians on social media have reacted with amusement to a trending video of a young man with green hair

The hairstyle which appears to be red at the roots is threaded out and packed into two horn-like shapes

Many people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the unique and bold hairstyle

It appears DC Comics may have found the inspiration for their next superhero comics - that is if they look closely at the eccentric styles in Nigeria.

One such eccentricity is a young man currently trending on social media for his choice of hairstyle.

Internet users have reacted with amusement to the hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by comic page, @krakshq, the young man is seen getting his rather colourful hair threaded.

While the root appears to be red, the threaded part of the hair is done in a bright shade of green and then packed into two horn-like shapes before being threaded together.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video be low:

Social media users react

Internet users had a good laugh over the hair and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

enechejo:

"Even green lantern cannot try this! "

officialedweirdo:

"Is this not paining u at all?? watching this video now my head don already dey pain me Nna eeeeeh."

nan_ceebaby:

"How does he even sleep"

its_a.m.a.r.a.c.h.i:

"This is actually scary."

chee_kanu:

"What in the ojuju Calabar is this ?? "

iam_faithysocial:

"This one don craze."

official_lolaabiola:

"Bahomet horn."

_j.a.y.n.a_xx:

"Green lantern gat nothing on you."

Hairstyle trends: Lady's unique bun look leaves internet users buzzing with mixed feelings

Every wig lover appreciates the beauty of a well-laid lace frontal wig. However, achieving this look doesn't come cheap and requires a really good stylist.

However, not everyone seems to get it right due to a number of factors. In the case of a video currently trending online, it appears the texture of the hair is the main reason.

The video shared by @krakshq sees a lady showing off her red bun hairstyle with rather unique curly edges which appeared to have been cut and attached at the front.

Source: Legit.ng