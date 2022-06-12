Even Green Lantern Cannot Try This: Reactions as Man Rocks Colourful Hairstyle in Trending Video
- Nigerians on social media have reacted with amusement to a trending video of a young man with green hair
- The hairstyle which appears to be red at the roots is threaded out and packed into two horn-like shapes
- Many people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the unique and bold hairstyle
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
It appears DC Comics may have found the inspiration for their next superhero comics - that is if they look closely at the eccentric styles in Nigeria.
One such eccentricity is a young man currently trending on social media for his choice of hairstyle.
In a video posted by comic page, @krakshq, the young man is seen getting his rather colourful hair threaded.
While the root appears to be red, the threaded part of the hair is done in a bright shade of green and then packed into two horn-like shapes before being threaded together.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Watch the video be low:
Social media users react
Internet users had a good laugh over the hair and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts.
Check out some comments below:
enechejo:
"Even green lantern cannot try this! "
officialedweirdo:
"Is this not paining u at all?? watching this video now my head don already dey pain me Nna eeeeeh."
nan_ceebaby:
"How does he even sleep"
its_a.m.a.r.a.c.h.i:
"This is actually scary."
chee_kanu:
"What in the ojuju Calabar is this ?? "
iam_faithysocial:
"This one don craze."
official_lolaabiola:
"Bahomet horn."
_j.a.y.n.a_xx:
"Green lantern gat nothing on you."
Hairstyle trends: Lady's unique bun look leaves internet users buzzing with mixed feelings
Every wig lover appreciates the beauty of a well-laid lace frontal wig. However, achieving this look doesn't come cheap and requires a really good stylist.
However, not everyone seems to get it right due to a number of factors. In the case of a video currently trending online, it appears the texture of the hair is the main reason.
The video shared by @krakshq sees a lady showing off her red bun hairstyle with rather unique curly edges which appeared to have been cut and attached at the front.
Source: Legit.ng