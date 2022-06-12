Global site navigation

Even Green Lantern Cannot Try This: Reactions as Man Rocks Colourful Hairstyle in Trending Video
Fashion

Even Green Lantern Cannot Try This: Reactions as Man Rocks Colourful Hairstyle in Trending Video

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Nigerians on social media have reacted with amusement to a trending video of a young man with green hair
  • The hairstyle which appears to be red at the roots is threaded out and packed into two horn-like shapes
  • Many people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the unique and bold hairstyle

It appears DC Comics may have found the inspiration for their next superhero comics - that is if they look closely at the eccentric styles in Nigeria.

One such eccentricity is a young man currently trending on social media for his choice of hairstyle.

In a video posted by comic page, @krakshq, the young man is seen getting his rather colourful hair threaded.

While the root appears to be red, the threaded part of the hair is done in a bright shade of green and then packed into two horn-like shapes before being threaded together.

Social media users react

Internet users had a good laugh over the hair and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

enechejo:

"Even green lantern cannot try this! "

officialedweirdo:

"Is this not paining u at all?? watching this video now my head don already dey pain me Nna eeeeeh."

nan_ceebaby:

"How does he even sleep"

its_a.m.a.r.a.c.h.i:

"This is actually scary."

chee_kanu:

"What in the ojuju Calabar is this ?? "

iam_faithysocial:

"This one don craze."

official_lolaabiola:

"Bahomet horn."

_j.a.y.n.a_xx:

"Green lantern gat nothing on you."

