Video footage of a group of bridesmaids gracing a wedding reception has been circulating online

The clip shows the ladies dressed in form-fitting blue gowns as they dance and make their entrance

While some critiqued their attire, many found the ladies stunning and responded with compliments

A video of bridesmaids making an attention-grabbing entrance as they walk into a wedding reception has been doing the rounds online.

The footage shared by WBT Empire on Facebook shows the group of ladies all done up and dressed in baby blue form-fitting gowns as they dance down the aisle and enter the reception.

A group of curvy bridesmaids had netizens in awe-struck. Image: WBT Empire/Facebook

The post, which boasts over 1M views, was captioned:

“They look amazing.”

The clip sparked varying views online. While some thought the dresses were a tad too tight on the ladies, many netizens shared that they looked absolutely stunning.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Divya Muraleedharan responded:

“Wow.... Look at them... How curvy are they... Amazing ... They don't need to spend thousands for plastic surgery... They have abundant blessings from nature. ❤”

Brooklynn Bourne shared:

“They all look amazing!! Class & Style. Not a twerker amongst them. Love it!”

Winter Breeze said:

“Beautiful dresses for marvellous figures.”

Louise Stephens reacted:

“Wow what beautiful women and so classy.”

Marosi Sekhonyana wrote:

“They look amazing all of them but the first one is fire.”

Marlon Paul commented:

“Really nice wedding and bride maids, they killed it with they lovely moves and nice body shapes.”

