Video of Curvy Bridesmaids in Tight Dresses Goes Viral With Over 1M Views Online, Leaves the Internet Drooling
- Video footage of a group of bridesmaids gracing a wedding reception has been circulating online
- The clip shows the ladies dressed in form-fitting blue gowns as they dance and make their entrance
- While some critiqued their attire, many found the ladies stunning and responded with compliments
A video of bridesmaids making an attention-grabbing entrance as they walk into a wedding reception has been doing the rounds online.
The footage shared by WBT Empire on Facebook shows the group of ladies all done up and dressed in baby blue form-fitting gowns as they dance down the aisle and enter the reception.
The post, which boasts over 1M views, was captioned:
“They look amazing.”
The clip sparked varying views online. While some thought the dresses were a tad too tight on the ladies, many netizens shared that they looked absolutely stunning.
Check out the clip and some of the comments below:
Divya Muraleedharan responded:
“Wow.... Look at them... How curvy are they... Amazing ... They don't need to spend thousands for plastic surgery... They have abundant blessings from nature. ❤”
Brooklynn Bourne shared:
“They all look amazing!! Class & Style. Not a twerker amongst them. Love it!”
Winter Breeze said:
“Beautiful dresses for marvellous figures.”
Louise Stephens reacted:
“Wow what beautiful women and so classy.”
Marosi Sekhonyana wrote:
“They look amazing all of them but the first one is fire.”
Marlon Paul commented:
“Really nice wedding and bride maids, they killed it with they lovely moves and nice body shapes.”
In another story about amazing wedding moment, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple has tied the knot wearing slippers and casual wear in what is an Igbo traditional wedding.
It is not clear whether it is a decision of choice or condition, but it was crystal clear that theirs was extremely low-budget and simple.
In a short video from the occasion shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the bride is seen carrying out the palm wine ritual that involves her searching and giving the drink to her man.
