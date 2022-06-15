A young man used makeup to transform the face of an old woman and she became unrecognisable to many

In a viral clip, the old woman's baggy eyes were perfectly covered and her face made up into a perfect shape

Social media users funnily said that it is very important to take one's date to the swimming pool to discover what they look like

The transformative power makeup artist wield cannot be talked about enough. A viral video has spoken volume of that power.

In a clip on TikTok, an old woman with saggy eyes sat and allowed a makeup artist work on her face.

Many people were surprised by the woman's looks after the makeup process. Photo source: TikTok/@ranggajuans

Source: UGC

Complete transformation

The whole process which must have taken a bit long was edited into some seconds. After apply foundations on her face, the many words on her eyelids.

The bags under the woman's eyes disappeared. Her nose was given a perfect shape. When the artist was done with his work, the result was unbelievable as it was hard to match the face of the woman with her new looks.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 53,000 shares with close to 20,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

abdulaibarry287 said:

"this is crime against beauty."

Jamesetta Tolbert said:

"Looks beautiful, but that makeup is way to light 4 her complexion. Before and after skintones?"

lovelymaeghan said:

"Guys be careful whom you dating.first date swimming."

Noah said:

"that's why I always take my date to a swimming pool."

faldielahtheuniss3 said:

"Wow the Makeup Artist did a Superb job."

Magik graphics said:

"I got ‘Whitechicks’ vibes amazing talent though!"

L L said:

"what's wrong with natural beauty! let's embrace some of these legends."

Bike_The_Night said:

"Her beauty and grace from within was evident before the paint."

Source: Legit.ng