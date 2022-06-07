Global site navigation

Local editions

She Was Better Without The Makeup: Internet Users Vote Down Lady's Face Beat Transformation
Fashion

She Was Better Without The Makeup: Internet Users Vote Down Lady's Face Beat Transformation

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A lady was recently sported in a now-trending video getting a face beat from a makeup artist and it has caused quite a buzz online
  • In the video, she is first seen without makeup before proceeding to apply makeup and a camera filter
  • Not so many people approve of the makeup transformation with some likening the look to that of crossdresser Bobrisky

PAY ATTENTION: Update Legit.ng App for free: the old version will be disabled soon

While makeup is often used to enhance beauty and sometimes, purely for artistic purposes, it appears moderation may be a problem for some people.

A lady is currently trending after a video capturing her makeup transformation surfaced online.

Photos of the lady before and after her makeup transformation.
The lady with and without makeup has sparked reactions. Credit: @yabaleftonline
Source: Instagram

In the video posted by blogger, @yabaleftonline, the lady is seen in the first montage, barefaced with spots, and ready for a face beat.

In the following clip, she appears fully made up, sporting scarlet lips and a rather bold face contouring.

Read also

What I ordered: Lady shares video of fringed shorts she got from online vendor

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to makeup transformation

However, while many people believe she was much better without the makeup, others have pointed out a resemblance she shares with Bobrisky.

Check out some comments below:

just.celestina:

"She be like Bobrisky."

veevyane__:

"I don’t even know which one to choose from the before and after."

gracelife__:

"She still looks funny even after the make up , she suppose collect her money back from the artist."

kemisola__mi:

"This foundation strong."

gylliananthonette:

"Bobrisky no do reach this one."

emmanuelsonchibuike:

"You and your artist, una dey ment."

enclassique:

"This one pass makeup na oil on canvas painting be this. Eledumare oo‍‍‍."

omaosuala:

"She was better without the makeup."

toyo__baebi:

"Why she come resemble bob for my eye after d makeup."

Read also

If understanding assignment was a person: Lady's hair transformation goes viral online

If understanding assignment was a person: Lady's hair transformation goes viral online

When it comes to hair styling, there are many ways to achieve a look especially when it involves a talented hair stylist.

A video posted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram has once again shown that nothing is impossible when it comes to looking fashionable and sporting a trendy hairstyle, no matter the length of your hair.

In the now-trending clip, a lady is seen at the beginning of the video with low cut afro hair.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel