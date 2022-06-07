A lady was recently sported in a now-trending video getting a face beat from a makeup artist and it has caused quite a buzz online

In the video, she is first seen without makeup before proceeding to apply makeup and a camera filter

Not so many people approve of the makeup transformation with some likening the look to that of crossdresser Bobrisky

While makeup is often used to enhance beauty and sometimes, purely for artistic purposes, it appears moderation may be a problem for some people.

A lady is currently trending after a video capturing her makeup transformation surfaced online.

The lady with and without makeup has sparked reactions.

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by blogger, @yabaleftonline, the lady is seen in the first montage, barefaced with spots, and ready for a face beat.

In the following clip, she appears fully made up, sporting scarlet lips and a rather bold face contouring.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to makeup transformation

However, while many people believe she was much better without the makeup, others have pointed out a resemblance she shares with Bobrisky.

Check out some comments below:

just.celestina:

"She be like Bobrisky."

veevyane__:

"I don’t even know which one to choose from the before and after."

gracelife__:

"She still looks funny even after the make up , she suppose collect her money back from the artist."

kemisola__mi:

"This foundation strong."

gylliananthonette:

"Bobrisky no do reach this one."

emmanuelsonchibuike:

"You and your artist, una dey ment."

enclassique:

"This one pass makeup na oil on canvas painting be this. Eledumare oo‍‍‍."

omaosuala:

"She was better without the makeup."

toyo__baebi:

"Why she come resemble bob for my eye after d makeup."

