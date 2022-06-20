Yet another video has gone viral on social media as it captures the moment a lady got an interesting hairstyle

In the now-trending video, she is seen getting a patch in the front part of her hair dyed blonde and in a shape of a heartbreak symbol

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some speculating why she opted for the peculiar hairstyle

They say fashion is art and art is a form of expression. This is something we see quite often and yet another person has gone viral for her unique sense of style.

A video shared by blogger, @gossipmilltv, has since gone viral as it captures the moment a lady got her short hair styled to carry an interesting symbol - that of heartbreak.

The clip sees the hairstylist dye a round patch in the front of her head and proceeds to shape it in the form of a heartbreak symbol.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of hairstyle

pam_ayy:

"Wetin be this"

la_doosh:

"This breakfast enter she is carrying her breakfast on her head confidently the hair stylist the waste talent sha "

joelilyofficial:

"Breakfast can only be delayed, but not denied."

mcee_slimjoe:

"This one don go carry love for head."

mz_chinwen4:

"Reminds me of the children in my village during Christmas period."

lil_baddie_riri:

"Which one you come carry am for head ??"

medusaof_lagos:

"She for just dye everything gold con use red do the heartbroken emoji."

seunmme:

"Wetin you go tell them for house?"

uwa_ila02:

"Dem break her heart abii wetin."

blac_ritz:

"When you’ve been served breakfast over n over again in one month and you decide to wear it on your head."

Source: Legit.ng