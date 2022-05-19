The upcoming Adidas x Gucci collab includes an umbrella worth hundreds of thousands in naira that won't protect you from the rain

Photos of the non-waterproof umbrella have gone viral in China, where it is priced even higher at N664 , 000 ($1,600)

, Gucci representative reportedly said that it has "good collector's value and is suitable for use as a daily accessory

Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are making headlines in China for selling a N664,000 umbrella that is not waterproof.

The non-waterproof umbrella" has sparked wide debate on social media. Photo: insider.

Never mind that the brands say that’s not what it was designed to do.

N664,000 designer umbrella

Featuring a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both brands, the "sun umbrella" has sparked wide debate on social media in China since pictures of it went online last week.

The Adidas x Gucci collection is expected to be released on June 7.

Many users were appalled that the item, which retails for an even higher price of N664,000 ($1,600) in China, was not functional despite the high price.

Netizens unimpressed with expensive umbrella

Check out some reactions:

"As long as I'm poor, they won't be able to trick me into paying for this," one netizens commented.

"That's a very big but useless fashion statement," another user wrote.

@sirshadali:

"Major side of the globe is living below the poverty line and few people are not only wasting money by showing in such fashin but disrespecting the mankind and insulting the poor, RIP humanity."

Fashion house Gucci selling popular rubber school shoes for over N200k

In the year 2021, rubber shoes made a serious comeback in womenswear signalling the growth of the retro style trend from the 90s.

Well, the demand for rubber shoes seems to be on the rise and fashion houses like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are listening.

Joining that list is Gucci and one of their latest releases is everything nostalgic and more.

The fashion brand has taken the rubber sandals that were popular among kids in the 90s and early 2000s and created a luxury line of footwear.

