The year 2022 has witnessed loads of brides rocking some drop-dead gorgeous looks for their traditional ceremonies

From the likes of Nollywood star, Rita Dominic to other fashionistas, it only seems to get better with each wedding

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six gorgeous brides who pulled off some pretty stylish looks on their big days

Nigerians go hard when it comes to throwing buzzworthy wedding parties. Everything from the food, decor, bridal outfits and music matters if one strives for a successful party.

Some stylist looks for brides. Credit: @ovia_reflex, @momoduweddings

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For looks, brides often go all out to ensure they own the spotlight on their special day.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six stunning looks that are the perfect traditional style inspiration for intending brides.

Check them out below:

1. Green goddess

This bride certainly meant business when she decided on her traditional wedding look.

In the photos shared, the curvaceous bride dons a deep green asoke dress with appliques embellished around the torso, designed by SomoBySomo.

Her pleated gele style added a regal style to the look.

2. Rita Dominic

The veteran Nollywood actress had social media users buzzing and the entire film industry with news of her wedding.

The beautiful Imo-born star reminded people she is indeed from royalty as she dazzled in her red and white outfit designed by Tubo.

She was a sight for sore eyes in the regal ensemble.

3. Beautiful in blue

Pastel colours are big right now and a lot of brides are rocking these colours for their traditional weddings.

This bride opted for an asoke dress in a bright shade of blue, featuring a bride drape fabric around the hips.

The long-sleeved outfit with a Queen Anne neckline certainly had the bride looking breath-taking.

4. Chic in Iro and Buba

From the look of things, the Iro and Buba style is never going out of style.

This beautiful bride made her own stylish version with asoke and a fusion of lace fabric.

Everything from her makeup to her nails complimented the look perfectly.

5. Traditional bride with a twist

Brides who always strive for uniqueness more often than not, always get it right and this bride is no different.

While the usual headgear for traditional bridal looks often involves beads or geles, this bride went with a dramatic fascinator instead.

The gorgeous blue dress is pure perfection!

6. Sunny goodness

Yellow is also another colour that is perfect for traditional bridal looks especially when styled right.

This bride went for an asoke/lace fusion in her cold-shoulder look which did justice to her figure. Not only is it modest but also very stylish too.

These are a few of the many ways intending brides can slay to perfection on their special day!

'Afro bride' makes fashion statement at her white wedding as she rocks full natural hair

There are many ways to create a unique wedding look that will make any bride stand out and it is beautiful to see how creative people can get.

A UK-based Nigerian lawyer and entrepreneur identified on Instagram as @symply.comfort has shown just how proud she is of her roots - in more ways than one.

The beautiful naturalista undoubtedly made a fashion statement when she opted to stick with her big and thick Afro for her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng