The Netflix hit series, Blood Sisters witnessed some interesting fashion moments among the cast members

One of such people was Ini Dima-Okojie who played one of the two main characters in the four-part series

Bibi Lawrence, the designer behind the purple wedding ensemble rocked by Ini's on-screen character, shares interesting new details

If you're among the few people who haven't seen the hit series, Blood Sisters, then there are two things you're certainly going to like - the stellar performances and the equally high fashion moments.

Speaking of fashion, Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie who played the character, Sarah, was one of those whose every scene saw her slaying in different looks.

The fabric used was custom made. Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie

Source: Instagram

One of her looks which stood out for a lot of people was the traditional wedding ensemble in the first episode of the four-part series.

The stunning faux wrapper designed by celebrity stylist, Bibi Lawrence clung to her feminine silhouette so effortlessly that even though the character battled with taking a stand for herself, she exuded elegance nevertheless.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh reached out to the designer to share some interesting details about the dress created with custom made fabric shipped into the country.

This is what she had to say:

"The fabric was custom made and fully embellished. So that took a couple of weeks to make and bring into the country, then a couple more weeks to put the dress together. So in total about 6week to 8weeks."

Swipe to see more of the look below:

BBNaija star Nini marks birthday in regal look reportedly worth over N1.6m

Monday, May 16, holds a special place in Nini's heart as she turns a year older. The beautiful Big Brother Niaja star took to her Instagram page to share photos in honour of her new age.

In the stack of photos posted on her page of over 800,000 followers, the Shine Ya Eyes star posed in a regal ballgown.

The strapless black dress features some bedazzling around the bust which snaked all the way down to the flounce of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng