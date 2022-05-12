Photos of a bride sporting a black wedding dress as shared by a wedding photographer have since gone viral on social media

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll to find out what people thought about wearing the colour black for their special day

It appears several people are not in support of this choice with many voting down black wedding dresses

Weddings are special days as people get to make things official with their significant other. And this explains why ladies often go the extra mile to look their best.

While white wedding dresses are the standard for such ceremonies, women have become more daring.

Readers have shared their thoughts on black wedding dresses. Credit: @thetruthweddings

These days, brides are rocking off-white and other unconventional colours for their big day.

However, when it comes to black wedding dresses, it appears not everyone is a fan of the trend.

In light of this, Legit.ng recently carried out a Facebook poll to find out what readers thought of the trend.

Legit.ng readers share thoughts on black wedding dresses

Abdulsalam Lateefat Jolayemi:

"She looks beautiful but as for me ooo I can't wear black because person no die for me and am not in mourning state."

Golibe Ugoh:

"If I wear black for wedding then for my burial them go wear me watin?"

Sophia Danjuma:

"I'd rather a red or royal blue or even pink would slay."

Funmilola Anthony:

"No thou it a cool color but definitely not on my Day if you choose other color than white then Gold/Cream does the Magic."

CHe RRy:

"Nah revenge I dey go for the marriage??"

Jemima Jimmy:

"I rock black Wish I could wear it for my joining but my husband fit knack me two by two. So definitely going to be an after wedding dress."

Tracy Dave:

"Yes and yes..Black is bae for me."

Sally Ene:

"Yes ooooo I prefer black or pink gown for my wedding."

Chizurum Ezeikpe:

"It's beautiful tho.....but No."

Chioma Victor:

"No na white wedding I do no be black wedding."

