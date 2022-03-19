Picking the right look for one's wedding ranging from hair, makeup down to the most important, the dress, can be quite stressful

In order to get the perfect look, brides must put into consideration some important factors that will serve as a guide

In this article, Legit.ng had a chat with a top Abuja wedding stylist who opened up about some of these factors

Getting that perfect dress for your special day doesn't come easy - not even for the fashion-forward babes.

Whether you've always known the type of dress you'd like to wear on your wedding day or you're still clueless barely a few months to your wedding, Legit.ng has got you covered.

In a recent chat with the CEO of Signature Styling, Oluwafemisi Ogunko, some interesting points were raised regarding wedding dress choices.

The wedding stylist had this to say:

"Just because you're enthusiastic to start shopping for your dream wedding dress doesn't mean that you're ready to jump into the process without any preparation! The bridal gown is one of the most critical elements of a wedding and there are several guides for brides-to-be on choosing the perfect dress."

The entrepreneur who has been in the styling business for six years (since 2016) listed six interesting tips to guide intending brides in search of the perfect dress.

Check them out below:

1. Know what you want

"Having a dream look in mind will help you make swift decisions when dress shopping because you already have an idea of what you want and what you don't. E.g if you're offered to test a bohemian dress on, you already know you're more of a modern, avant-garde bride.

P.S If you need help interpreting the dream look you’ve envisioned, get you a bridal stylist."

2. Put the type of wedding ceremony into consideration

"You also need to consider if you will be having a church wedding (find out whether certain rules apply to brides in your denomination) or an outdoor wedding (in this case, you will need to think twice before you go for a cathedral veil, ball dress etc.)."

3. Create a mood board

"With the help of Pinterest, magazine articles, looks of celebrity brides etc, create your mood board which consists of looks you’ve saved from inspirations seen. The more you save, the more you understand your taste and what you naturally tilt towards."

4. Understand your body type and what style works for you

"Your body type will greatly determine what style of dress will work best for you. Whether is a mermaid, ball dress, tea length, trumpet, A-line etc."

5. Have a budget

"Having a budget will save you the heartache of falling in love with a dress that is way beyond your budget."

6. Be time-sensitive

"If you’re doing a bespoke dress, get your perfect wedding dress designer on board early enough, at least 5months ahead. Also, if you’re buying off the rack, ensure you do a dress fitting at least 5 weeks before your wedding day."

According to Oluwafemisi, getting married is undoubtedly one of life's genuine pleasures, and no matter how lovely your wedding dress is, you will always see another bride on Instagram whose dress looks finer than yours.

Hence, it is important to 'do you' as you will have no regret whatsoever with your dress choice and you will undoubtedly be the most beautiful bride in your own books!

