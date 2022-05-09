Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, recently threw a bash in honour of her 40th birthday and stars showed up for the event

Recall the actress clocked 40 on April 23 and shared fabulous photos from her birthday photo shoot but did not host a party on that day

For her belated birthday party, stars including Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo and Iyabo Ojo were among those who attended

On Sunday, May 8, Ini Edo threw a birthday bash for her 40th birthday and it was indeed a night to remember.

The veteran Nollywood actress and entrepreneur had on April 23, marked her 40th birthday with some gorgeous photos in which she rocked different stylish looks.

Some stars who attended the birthday bash. Photo credit: @milly_pg, @thewilldowntown

Well, it appears that the movie star may have been occupied with other businesses to celebrate - at the time - in grand style as Nigerian celebrities are known to do, as she was in Uyo for an event.

Well, she recently threw a bash to celebrate her new age and stars turned up to honour her.

Below are six celebrities who were in attendance:

1. Mercy Aigbe

The actress/businesswoman is always down to dress up for occasions and this time is no different.

She rocked a blue long-sleeved mermaid dress with a beige studded corset bodice. She paired the floor-length number with a cute clutch in the same colour as her dress.

2. Uche Jombo

The actress who is also a dear friend of Ini Edo showed up for the birthday party also wearing a blue dress.

The form-fitting floor-length dress featured a sheer neckline and a dramatic slit in the front. The velvety number certainly flattered her curves.

3. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

The Nollywood actress/filmmaker brought some shine to the event in a gorgeous deep green dress.

The dress which featured a peplum design also had a slit in the front, keeping things modest yet stylish.

She sported a half-ponytail and a natural shade of makeup.

4. Eve Esin

The talented screen goddess kept things simple yet fabulous in this stunning fringed number.

She paired the mini dress with a silver clutch purse which she paired with some black strappy sandals. She wore her hair in a low bun, sporting some braids in her curls.

5. Rukky Sanda

The actress may be lowkey as regards the movie scene but she certainly stood out at the birthday event.

She rocked a long shimmery gold dress for the occasion and rocked a side fringed hairstyle which she wore in a braided ponytail.

6. Iyabo Ojo

The talented actress and businesswoman stepped out looking like pure royalty in a suede-like two-piece suit.

The suit featured a side draping which Ojo rocked oh-so elegantly. She sported blonde hair and came through with the face card in flawless makeup.

The stars came out in style to celebrate Ini Edo and it was a night filled with fun and fashionable looks!

