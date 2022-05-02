Several ladies stepped out for owambe parties over the weekend in gorgeous looks that have wowed many online

From Mercy Eke to Beverly Osu, these fashionista ladies made sure to show up and show out at these events

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some celebrities and other fashionistas whose asoebi styles were buzzworthy

Every weekend promises the thrills of parties and asoebi fashion that we tend to enjoy online for free.

If you have an upcoming event and you're one who believes looking good is good business then you're in look.

Some gorgeous styles to recreate. Photo credit: Chioma Goodhair, Beverly Osu and Nonye Udeogu

In this article, Legit.ng has highlight seven beautiful styles to replicate in order to steal the show at events.

Chrck them out below:

1. Beverly Osu

The Nollywood actress/model was a sight to behold in this heart-melting pink number.

She rocked a mono strap dress with drape features and a dramatic slit, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her ebony skin.

Sporting a green gele, she accessorised with a green/red/gold clutch.

2. Chioma Goodhair

The Real Housewives Of Lagos star and hair entrepreneur isn't one to miss out on an opportunity to slay.

For her brother's wedding, the fashionista rocked a green and yellow lacey ensemble.

The corset bust did justice to her feminine silhouette.

3. Blogger Nonye Udeogu

Better known as @thisthingcalledfashionn on Instagram, the gorgeous fashionista rocked a regal blue dress.

She rocked a long-sleeve turquoise blue dress with a thigh-high slit.

The fashion blogger accessorised with a beaded purse and a pair of yellow pumps.

4. Mercy Eke

The2019 BBNaija star is not one to disappoint when it comes to fashion and style.

The Pepper Dem star was part of the asoebi girls for a recent wedding and totally slayed the pink look.

She rocked an illusion off-shoulder dress and rocked her curves fashionably in the thigh-high slit look.

5. Kiekie

The event host/actress has continued to prove that when it comes to fashion and style, she knows her onions.

Here, she rocked a strapless dress with an illusion plunging neckline and a side floor-length train.

She paired the look with a red purse and a red gele.

6. Lovely in lilac

The beautiful asoebi beauty came through with the heat in this stunning number.

If you're one with an affinity for showing off some skin then this is certainly a look for you.

The long dress with a mini lining gives the illusion of a mini dress, giving the lady a fiesty look

7. Simi

The talented singer came through with the sauce in this grey asoebi look.

She rocked a thigh-high ankara dress infused with appliques and tulle long sleeves.

She added a pop of colour by rocking a vibrant red gele.

These are certainly some styles to consider if you want to turn heads at any owambe event!

