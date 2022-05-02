A Canada-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share photos of a jumpsuit outfit she had paid for

In one photo, a lady models the thin-strap jumpsuit while the Twitter user shares a photo of the replication she got

The post has left many social media users amused with some advising her on how to wear the look

When it comes to Nigerian tailors disappointing their clients, it appears not even a border can stop that from happening.

This appears to be the case for a Nigerian lady based in Canada identified as Ángela Onuora.

From Toronto with love: Interner users amused over jumpsuit lady received and what she ordered

What should have been yet another stylish piece added to her wardrobe turned into quite an interesting experience.

She took to her Twitter page to share photos of the style she had commissioned the tailor to make and what she got instead.

The original style saw the model posing in a thin-strap jumpsuit made with Ankara print and plain fabric.

However, what she got wasn’t exactly the same. Although she took a photo of herself in the jumpsuit from the back, it was glaring to see that the outfit was ill-fitted with sleeves different from the original design.

Social media users react

@call_me_chelo:

"When you put both hands down and you aren't holding a phone in your left hand, what do you expect? Lift up your right hand, place a phone in your left hand and put the hand down. Boom, transformation!"

@matreekah_:

"The only problem i see here is a dropped waist line. If the tailor had used the accurate half length measurement and then extended the crotch line, it would have banged "

@Drmuzoic:

"You didn't go for measurement abi tailor decided to sew free style? Meanwhile, how much you pay for this?"

@Mutineer8961:

"The person wey sew this one rushed to learn work when Canada waka don dey set."

@lordkeke:

"She added extra inch to the waist, incase you want to have hip and waist enlargement. She sew for the future."

@hopsyberry:

"What is the skin net doing in the cloth biko."

@Dejavuila:

" I don’t know which is funnier. The design or the way you wore it in “e wa w’aye mi lode”.

Try iron it first - Reactions as man received poorly-designed agbada from tailor

It appears not even the season of Ramadan can stop people from getting their heart broken by their designers/tailors.

A Twitter user identified as Aliyu Garba recently got internet users talking when he shared photos of the outfit he commissioned a tailor to make an agbada with interwoven embroidery.

Aliyu shared the post with a face-palming emoji signifying his disappointment and it is not hard to see.

