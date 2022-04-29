Ankara fabrics are some of the easiest fabrics to style in whatever look one desires and it is not hard to see why

From wedding events to casual date night looks, these colourful African prints will have you looking like a million bucks

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some mini dress styles that are perfect for casual looks and date nights

Mini dresses are undoubtedly the go-to styles if one is looking to slay in casual and more looks.

Not only is it versatile - as one can pair them with different kinds of shoes, jackets and tops as well - but it also gives off that perfect girl vibes to the woman in love with feminine looks.

The mini dress trend is pretty popular. Photo credit: @peppertinn, @anaxdowey and @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some stylish mini dresses you should totally recreate!

Check them out below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Ankara bow dress

This mini dress featuring a bow at the front is a style to rock.

In recreating this look, picking a vibrant shade of fabric will work towards bringing out the style perfectly.

To rock this look, one must possess a certain level of confidence in order to slay.

2. Drawstring dress

Outfits featuring drawstrings are currently in vogue and it is not hard to see why.

This yellow and red ankara print did justice to the style as it flatter her curves. The beautiful thing about this style is one can make the length longer or shorter using the strings.

3. Date night look

This gorgeous dress with the part off-shoulder sleeve is flirty and chic, a perfect look for date night or hanging the girls.

Here, the pretty lady rocks the look with a pair of clear heels and minimal jewellery.

Her blond bob wig compliments the colour of the dress too!

4. Perfect wedding guest look

If you'd like to take a break from the regular maxi dress look for wedding events then this is a look to go for.

Here, the lady rocks a one-sleeved dress with a feather accent and a long side train.

She accessorised with a cute gold clutch and a pair of strappy sandals or even pumps.

5. Solid and print ankara look

Add an edgy feel to your ankara mini dress like this lady in the head-turning look.

Here, she mixed her black/white/red dress with a solid red fabric which she used to make the sleeve of the dress.

This is definitely a head-turner!

6. Colourful fierceness

If you're the type who is not afraid to show some skin then this style is for you.

Here, this fashion diva rocks a gorgeous colourful ankara dress with a plunging neckline and a short train.

She accessorised with some studded strappy sandals and a beige purse.

Ankara mini dresses are in vogue right now and these are certainly styles to try out.

Women una like wahala: Reactions to video of lady getting artificial dimples

Cheek dimples are considered a thing of beauty and a good luck charm that entices people who perceive them as physically attractive, in many parts of the world.

However, not everyone is naturally blessed with them. Well, it appears there are those who have decided to take matters into their own hands.

A case in point is a trending video of a caucasian blonde woman who is seen getting her cheeks artificially altered to give her dimples.

Source: Legit.ng