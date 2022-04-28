Wearing denim is one of the easiest looks to pull off, especially if one knows how to style it and what to pair them with

In the past few weeks, some Big Brother Naija stars have been spotted rocking the age-long trendy look

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights some of these reality stars who have slayed the denim casual look well

Denim looks will never grow out of style. Rather, they keep evolving with the trend of the day. The strong cotton fabric has been and is an important item of clothing for many decades.

Around the world including in the Nigerian fashion scene, many celebrities continue to make fashion statements in denim.

In this article, our focus is on Big Brother Naija reality stars who have been posted up in denim looks.

Check out seven below:

1. Liquorose in denim

The Shine Ya Eyes star shared some photos of herself in the backseat of a car rocking a denim look.

From the photos, it appears she is wearing a jumpsuit with side slits.

The fit which features a sweetheart neckline was paired with a suede crop top.

2. Emmanuel in denim

The 2021 BBNaija star/model is never one to play with his style drip.

Here, the fashionista is seen sitting in a cabana sporting a monochrome print shirt worn over a pair of distressed skinny jeans.

Emmanuel had on sleek sunglasses and a pair of crisp white sneakers.

3. Nengi in denim

The Lockdown star never misses an opportunity to flaunt her very hard-to-ignore curves and this time is no different.

Here, she rocks the denim-on-denim trend in a two-piece mini skirt look.

She paired the flirty ensemble with black knee-high boots.

4. Vee in denim

The Lockdown ex-housemate/singer loves to keep things casual yet flirty as seen in the photo below.

Here, she rocked a denim shirt over a bralette and paired the look with denim pants in this laid back bedroom photo.

This is certainly one way to keep it extra laid back but with style.

5. Ozo in denim

The 2020 reality TV star/TV host is one who is big on agbada looks and suits.

However, he can pull off a sleek casual look effortlessly as seen in the photo below.

He rocked a white shirt over a pair of ripped jeans and went hard with the street style as he sported a dark durag as well.

6. Dorathy in denim

Nothing as beautiful as a woman who knows how to confidently rock looks.

Dorathy Bachor came through with the slay in this gorgeous jumpsuit.

She rocked the form-fitted jumpsuit over a pair of studded heeled pumps.

7. Neo in denim

The king of street style always understands the assignment especially when it comes to casual looks.

This time is no different. Here, he paired his fitted denim pants over a loosely buttoned long-sleeved shirt and sported a pair of coordinating boots.

The numerous ways to style denim are endless. So if you’re looking for ways to double up on denim this season, these looks are for you!

