Davido's third baby mama, Chioma is the favourite of his women, and the mum of one can do no wrong in people's eyes

Chioma is not an eccentric fashionista, but even the basic and simple outfits look great on the chef

Coupled with the fact that Chioma has an amazing figure, she effortlessly rocks dresses, both short and long

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma Rowland is a very beautiful young lady and she fast became the favourite of the singer's women.

The mum of one who is also a chef leads a quiet life on social media and a quick look through her Instagram page confirms that Chioma just likes to vibe and chill.

Davido's Chioma in different outfits Photo credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

It is worthy of note that Chef Chi as she is fondly called has a great body that looks good in almost anything especially dresses.

Regardless of the length, she effortlessly rocks stylish pieces and gets her followers gushing while at it.

Legit.ng brings you some photos of Chef Chi rocking beautiful dresses.

1. Two-Piece

This beautiful off-white outfit carefully defines Chioma's beautiful curves and body features.

A delicate mix of satin and lace fabric with the criss-cross neck which is the highlight of the dress.

The mum of one could decide to bring the heat on by wearing just the inner piece.

2. Fine Wine

There's hardly anything Chioma will wear that won't bring out her beautiful curves just like this short wine dress.

It's a simple sleeve dress with a square neck with a drawstring feel on the hips.

Less is more and the photo below is proof.

3. Thigh-high slit

The chef spared no one with this sultry black dress generously flaunting her beautiful skin.

The low cut armless upper part of the outfit left nothing to imagine as well as the thigh-high opening stopping slightly below the hips.

Again, Chioma's body did justice to the dress.

4. Red Hot

The mum of one channelled the corporate babe in her with this short but cut red dress.

The delicate cut in the chest region and the turtle neck worked together to give the simple outfit a face lift.

Mummy Ifeanyi could dump the kitchen for this lifestyle!

5. Buttons Up

This is another photo of Chef Chi rocking something more than the regular and she nailed it.

Orange is a bold colour and it looks good on her especially with the shade of accessories she decided to go for.

Again, the thighs came out to play.

Source: Legit.ng