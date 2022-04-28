Popular Nigerian comedienne, Warri Pikin, recently took to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary

The entertainer shared photos with her husband, Ikechukwu, in gorgeous traditional ensembles in honour of their marriage fit

Just recently, a lady left social media users impressed over her attempt at recreating one of Lilian Afegbai's 2021 birthday looks

Anita Asuoha who is better known as Warri Pikin, has reasons to celebrate as she marked yet another wedding anniversary - her ninth - with her husband, Ikechukwu.

The comedienne slayed in a traditional ensemble. Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The popular comedienne who is also an actress and a show host took to her Instagram page to dazzle her fans with some gorgeous snapshots.

In what would be a fresh break from the conventional western looks used in marking special days like this by most people, Warri Pikin and her beau went full traditional.

The Delta-born entertainer rocked a beautiful red George dress which she paired with a red gele and some coral jewelry.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her husband, on the other hand, kept it simple yet regal in an Isiagu shirt which he wore over a pair of black pants and some sleek shoes.

He accessorised with a red cap, a coral necklace and a traditional fan.

Check out the photos below:

Lady wows internet with stunning replication of Lily Afegbai's birthday look

Several months after Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, marked her birthday with some gorgeous looks, it appears we have our first recreation of one of her styles.

Recall that Afegbai rocked a bejewelled gold bodysuit with a structured peplum-like design around the hips.

Her big afro ponytail cuffed in a chunky gold piece also stood out in the photos.

Well, the lady came through with her style game as she made sure to nail the look with a slightly different bodysuit.

Temi Otedola rocks dress worth over N100k by Nigerian brand

When it comes to slaying in high-end designer ensembles, Temi Otedola easily comes to mind as she has proven over time to be a boss in the slay game.

Just recently, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, was out and about looking angelic in a dress by Nigerian clothing brand, Andrea Iyamah.

The newly-engaged beauty who was among the guests at the premiere of the movie, The Man For The Job, sported Bantu knots and a subtle makeup look.

Source: Legit.ng