A video recently went viral on social media as it captured the moment a lady struggled with a monkey pulling on her hair

In the trending clip, the lady who sported extralong red braids is seen trying to get the monkey to let go of her hair

The video has left many people amused with some taking to the comment section to share their thoughts

While many fashion trends are fun to rock, the downsides to some of these trends aren't always as enjoyable.

A case in point is the story of a lady with braids whose trip to the zoo was quite eventful.

In a video shared by blogger, @nigerianbraids, a lady sporting floor-length red braids is seen struggling with a monkey who appears to have grabbed a fistful of her braids.

The video starts with the lady battling it out with the little monkey all to no avail.

However, she gets help from a man who eventually gets the monkey to let go of the braids.

Internet users share thoughts

The video left many people cracking up. While some hilariously tagged it an abuse of the zoo, others tried to justify the monkey's decision to grab the braids.

Check out some comments below:

nicki.blazes:

"This is zoo abuse."

didyme4u:

"Not the monkeys fault, probably thought it was tree branches."

mnilajahcornell17:

"He got fascinated with your hair he want to play with it and swing on it and you shouldn't have had your hair that long on the ground in the first place and you should have tied it up the animals see stuff hanging down off of a person and no from experience laugh out loud they like swinging on eating it and chewing on it and everything else so he's having a ball with your hair to try to run."

