Ghanaian singer Gyakie has dazzled fans with some beautiful photos showing off her fashion sense

The Forever hit singer shared photos rocking a black t-shirt over a pair of multicoloured trousers all-white ensemble with an inner black blouse

The acclaimed singer's fashion qualities, as seen in the frames, attracted many comments from her teeming fans

Ghanaian Afro-beat sensation, Jackline Acheampong, known by the stage name Gyakie, has dropped some new photos showing off her fashion sense on social media.

In new photos sighted by Legit.ng, the acclaimed songstress was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a trouser made of a combination of orange and burgundy-looking material.

She appeared to have also made a suit from the same orange and burgundy material and was seen holding it behind her.

Gyakie dazzles In beautiful photos. Photos: @gyakie

Source: UGC

The Need Me singer rocked her 'rasta' hairstyle to enhance her looks. She added a gold chain with the inscription ''Queen'' and complimented her looks with a large pair of boots.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one of the photos she shared online, Gyakie was seen posing while laying on a flight of stairs in the open.

Another photo saw her posing under what looked like a shed with a locally-made bar stand behind her.

After posting the photos, Gyakie captioned them:

"Diary of a Girl"

Fans of Gyakie react to the photos

Many fans and followers of Gyakie took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared on her official page.

magical_linchi came in with the comment:

"Superstar"

sabali_stitch also wrote:

"My crush"

agirlnamed_adesewa commented:

"Gorgeous gyakie"

Gyakie graduates with business administration degree from KNUST

Not long ago, Gyakie graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

She completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie took to Twitter to make public the achievement on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

"The sound has graduated," she shared along with photos.

The daughter of the high-life legend, Nana Acheampong, had to juggle her studies with her music career.

Source: Legit.ng