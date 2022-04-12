A beautiful bride has sparked reactions with her fashion choice on her wedding day after a video of her emerged online

The bride who looked so pretty on her special day struggled with the expensive wedding gown as she attempted to alight from her ride

Her video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with people sharing different thoughts about the flowing gown

It is one thing to get an expensive wedding gown, it is another thing to know how to rock it and the biggest deal is to be able to move freely with it on your special day.

A bride caused a stir online after a video of her white expensive ball wedding gown emerged on social media.

Bride struggles with her wedding gown. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride looked stunning in her white flowing off-shoulder gown but there seemed to be a glitch the moment she tried to alight from the exotic Mercedes GLK ride that brought her to the venue of the wedding.

She struggled with the dress while coming out of the car and social media users can't take their eyes off the funny moment.

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted to the video of the bride who is struggling with her expensive wedding gown as she tries to enter her exotic ride.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Xom_mie:

"They should bring pick up van nau, or trailer self."

Avonmecollections:

"Irrespective of people comment it’s a beautiful wedding gown."

Dee_billionaire:

"Na she come dey use reverse wey motor suppose use."

Pinky_nicki_:

"Let her walk to the venue na."

Rosythrone:

"In her mind "which kind wahala be this now."

Source: Legit.ng