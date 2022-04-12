Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, recently rocked a lovely ankara outfit in trending photos and videos

The music star looked stunning in the green floor-length outfit and matching headgear as she and her son stepped out for a wedding in Ghana

A series of positive reactions have trailed Stefflon’s photos and videos as fans on social media gushed over her

Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, is no doubt in love with Africa and this was made more obvious after she rocked an ankara outfit to an event.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the much-loved music star wore a figure-hugging floor-length green ankara outfit paired with matching headgear.

Stefflon’s fishtail outfit was embellished with beautiful gold applique all over the bodice and fans couldn’t get enough of her.

British rapper Stefflon Don stuns in lovely ankara outfit. Photos: @stefflondon

The British rapper, who rocked the ankara outfit for a wedding in Ghana, also attended the occasion with her son who also wore an African attire.

See photos and videos below:

Internet users gush over Stefflon in ankara

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans and Stefflon’s celebrity colleagues below:

Msbanks:

“It’s giving Ghanaian princess ✨.”

Steelbanglez:

“You look stunning steff ❤️.”

Lolaraemusic:

“Absolutely stunning.”

Dextadaps:

“Daz Hur .”

Nwe:

“African Weddings are always lit!!”

Mirabelle__lov:

“Very lovely.”

Soft_swiss:

“Lovely ❤️.”

Nice one.

