Canadian singer, Justin Beiber, has left social media users buzzing with reactions over his recent choice of outfit

The singer who attended the 2022 Grammy Awards turned up at the red carpet in an oversized designer suit

The look has sparked hilarious comments on social media as many people can't seem to understand the look

Justin Bieber made quite an interesting style statement at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and several internet users have a lot of feelings about it - most of which are hilarious.

The singer's look has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @haileybeiber

Source: Instagram

His supermodel wife, Hailey, looked fabulous in a classic minimalist strapless Saint Laurent gown and statement jewellery.

However, Justin's look was anything but simple.

The singer opted for an oversized grey suit from high-end brand, Balenciaga and paired the look with N394k ($950 USD) platform Crocs from the latest Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration.

The 28-year-old finished off the look with a pink beanie and sunglasses.

Social media users react

While Beiber appeared pretty content with his look, not everyone found it to be as fashionable.

Check out the comments below:

ominiaho:

"Wetin be dis?"

eseboo:

"Her dress looks like under skirt dat year ‍♀️"

raphiats_lifestyle:

"Next thing now they will tell you the suit is worth millions of dollars."

chiomaokwara_:

"Rich people don't dress to impress, they just wear anything their brain tells them it's okay."

noelle.meheux:

"The wife wear pillowcase. Him come wear coat of arms."

miss_salo:

"Coat or suit? "

itz__raymaaly:

"Whoever advise justin to dress this way will not even hear the sound of the trumpet until everyone has vanished just to make history sha he pulled up well."

thebag_sneakerjoint:

"But this drezzing though when person get too much money Na so them Dey dress I no just understand see the shoe."

reach_network:

"It's obvious Bieber didn't have an easy time entering this coat ... Looks pretty good though no cap."

Source: Legit.ng