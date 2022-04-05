Over the weekend, several ladies turned up in different styles for their various owambe functions

Despite the similar trending styles which have flooded the Nigerian fashion scene, these ladies were able to add a unique touch to their looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight beautiful ladies who rocked head-turning outfits with class

Looking good is good business and this explains why a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into their everyday looks.

But when it comes to asoebi style, it is a whole different ball game.

The ladies came through in different styles.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The gorgeous belle came through dripping in honey in this gorgeous earth-tone asoebi look.

She rocked an over-the-shoulder mono strap dress with an embellished draped bodice and a long side train.

The thigh-high slit also brought some edginess to the look.

Look 2

This curvaceous lady showed off curves in a stunning black number.

She rocked a black dress with a thigh-high slit and an illusion neckline and sleeves.

Keeping her use of jewellery to the minimum, she rocked a studded clutch and simple heeled slippers.

Look 3

This is certainly one way to look patriotic. The fashionista looked stunning in a cold-shoulder dress with puffy short sleeves.

While the bodice was made with white studded fabric, the lower part shone in a deep green lace.

Look 4

One can hardly go wrong with the colour lilac. This beautiful doll came through with class and elegance in a gorgeous puffy-sleeved dress.

The sleeves and part of the bodice were bejewelled with flower cuts while the lower part maintained less drama.

Look 5

This beautiful lady brought all the drama in her heavily-bejewelled corset with the plunging neckline which featured appliques.

The illusion off-shoulder dress was perfectly cut to flatter her curves and the strands brought an edginess to the look.

She complimented the dress with a plain blue gele.

Look 6

In this photo, the lady rocked a blue lacey dress with triple-strand sleeves. Part of the bodice was done in solid blue fabric while the other half was done with blue lace.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit as well which brought balance to the chic style.

Look 7

This lady served looks in brown hues and we love how she slayed it. Her dress featured a slit with a corset made in deep brown velvet fabric and illusion sleeves and neckline.

Although she didn't wear a gele, she complemented the look with a beautiful clutch and some stylish shoes.

Look 8

This is certainly one way to look fabulous while maintaining a modest sense of style.

Despite keeping most of her skin covered, this fashionista was still able to turn heads in this gorgeous blue and black number.

While the bodice and sleeves were designed with black lace, the skirt was done in a stunning blue fabric that complimented her headgear.

Asoebi looks - when done right - will most certainly have you looking like a queen and these style picks are certified head-turners.

