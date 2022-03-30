American reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, is unarguably one of the top fashion influencers in the world

The 41-year-old billionaire and mother of four has proven to have an affinity for the colour pink and it shows in her photos

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled some memorable moments where Kim stepped out looking fabulous in pink

Kim Kardashian is one trendsetter who never fails to keep tongues wagging with almost every ensemble she rocks.

The style icon has rocked some pink outfits. Photo credit: Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

The American reality star and billionaire may look good in almost anything but it appears pink has got her heart at the moment.

Over the past couple of months, the 41-year-old mother of four has been spotted out and about donning different shades of pink outfits and we cannot help but fall in love.

Check out seven looks below:

Look 1

In this photo, the fashion icon poses in a top-to-toe pink ensemble.

Sporting a pair of dark sunglasses, the reality TV star donned a turtleneck crop top over a pair of high-waisted pants which she tucked into some high boots.

She wore a high-collar jacket over the pair.

Look 2

Here, the reality star opted for a look made up of a matching bandeau crop top, short gloves, and high-waisted pantaboots.

She topped off with black The Matrix-style wraparound shades.

Look 3

Kim brought some drama in a Spandex catsuit worn with a feathered floor-length coat thrown over the top.

This is yet another look to prove that Kim is totally obsessed with the shade.

Look 4

She stepped out in a sporty full-length anorak jacket in the colour and paired the look with some dark sunglasses.

For accessories, she rocked a silver Balenciaga bag and paired it with some coordinating boots.

Look 5

For her SNL debut last year, the 41-year-old entrepreneur delivered no fewer than three hot-pink Balenciaga looks that sent social media into a tailspin.

One of them was a velvet bodysuit equipped with gloves and a sporty full-length anorak jacket.

Look 6

For her third SNL pink look, she rocked this floral print Balenciaga catsuit.

The look was paired with some bold earrings and seem to be one with her shoes which appeared to sport the same print.

Look 7

Kim recently posted a picture of herself as a child in an all-pink ensemble, further proving her devotion.

Mean Girls might wear pink on Wednesdays, but for Kim, it works for every day of the week!

There is no doubt that pink is definitely Kim's colour and we love how she's fabulously rocking these looks and setting trends!

