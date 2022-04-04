Nollywood’s Femi Adebayo had the premiere for his movie, King of Thieves, on Sunday, April 3, and it was indeed a carnival-like event

Colleagues and other guests in attendance dumped regular clothing for costumes that made them appear like warriors going to the battlefield

Even though actor and comedian Broda Shaggi arrived late, he managed to steal the show with his beastly costume and huge horns

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Broda Shaggi took the theme of Femi Adebayo's film premiere seriously as he showed up in an epic piece designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah.

Shaggi's entrance turned heads as he stormed the event on a horse with huge horns on his head and a huge crossbow.

Broda Shaggi stirs reactions with his hunter looks. Photo credit: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

The rest of Shaggi's outfit was black fur pants that ended in real animal hooves, thus giving him the 'beastly hunter' look.

Tiannah shared photos and the video of Shaggi's arrival at the star-studded event. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Shaggy went late to the premiere but the outfit made up for it, @brodashaggi This wasn’t only Epic , it was Also extremely Dangerous thanks for choosing the king of fashion."

Nigerians react to Broda Shaggi's outfit

golditeventsolution:

"King of fashion mapami now be calming down ooo eleyi gidi gan ooo kudos @tiannahsplacempire keep breaking boundaries ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

adajoyemerentiana:

"I can't scream it enough when it is @tiannahsplacempire introduction isn't needed."

charryb_1:

"Way too dangerous.. Costume on "

motshowardrobe:

"Wow coming late make the other guy to get best dress bcos this one nailed it Kai"

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Why you no win beat dressed this is EPIC haaa."

enioluwaofficial:

"I loved the Hunter look last night. A killer!"

comedianebiye:

"Omo this is beastly."

Mercy Aigbe shows up as Benin Queen with hubby, Adekaz

Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz were among the long list of celebrities who attended the premiere of Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves.

Nigerian actors and actresses tried to outdo one another with their choices of outfits and arrival.

Mercy dressed up in a red gown complete with red beads like the Benin woman that she is, while Adekaz wore the traditional agbada with a cap and beads to match as well.

Source: Legit.ng