Nollywood’s Femi Adebayo had the premiere for his movie, King of Thieves, on Sunday, April 3, and it was indeed a carnival-like event

Colleagues and other guests in attendance dumped regular clothing for costumes that made them appear like warriors going to the battlefield

Nollywood movie premieres have left the old-fashioned way of going simple and the case wasn’t any different at the premiere of Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves.

The event went down at the popular IMAX cinemas in Lagos on Sunday, April 4, and unsuspecting passersby may have assumed an epic battle of sorts was going on at the venue.

Celebs storm Femi Adebayo’s epic carnival-like film premiere. Photo: @goldmynetv

Invited guests and members of the cast all adhered to the theme of the night which saw them appearing in costumes similar to that of traditional warriors.

The man of the moment, Adebayo, showed up in a traditional battle commander piece designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

Adebayo arrived at the venue of the premiere on a horse amid fanfare from people at the venue.

Watch a video of his arrival below:

Actress Iyabo Ojo also showed up to the movie premiere dressed as the popular warrior, Queen Amina.

See a video showing her grand entrance below:

Other movie stars like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Joke Silva, Kunle Afolayan among others also showed up to celebrate with Adebayo.

More videos from the star-studded movie premiere are below:

Social media users react

funmy4real said:

"This is the real premier, thanks so much for bring back our culture, we love you."

tttbabyyym said:

"Femi displayed class abeg. The way all these English actors look down on Yoruba movie premier ehn...but this is classy, rich and different."

____missyhottie said:

"This movie premiere really interprets the movie."

aabisodun said:

"Kudos to Femi, I’ll definitely go watch for all his efforts on this."

simplyfadekemy said:

"This is hilarious. Good to celebrate and respect our culture."

