Nigerian businessman, Ismailia Mustapha who is better known as Mompha has caused a buzz over his new look

The social media big boy who is known for his bald look recently got what many people believe to be hair extensions installed

Several Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed feelings over the look which is a growing trend among men

It appears more men are jumping on the hair extension trend despite the heavy trolling that it often attracts.

The latest Nigerian celebrity to ditch the bald club is Nigeria's very own big boy, Mompha.

The bureau de change boss flaunted his new look.

Source: Instagram

Real name Ismailia Mustapha, the Bureau De Change boss left fans and followers surprised when he recently debuted his new look.

Rocking a wavy hairstyle and a Dior dark shirt over a pair of denim pants, with sunglasses, he captioned his post:

"Bad Man Looking Good In Dior ❤️"

See the photo below:

Social media users react

c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"Boss this hair style no fit you oooo na your money fit you pass the billion man"

baddyoosha:

"It’s the hair for me. Mompha ask for refund abeg."

standardib01:

"Sky man go remove this thing ."

abass.mohammed.7796:

"Baba this one die3 Eno fit u at all continue with the sakora Biko."

Man gets hair extensions in new video

With more men becoming bolder to use hair extensions, more videos have surfaced on social media causing quite a buzz.

Just recently, a popular barber on Instagram, @marlianbarber, with over 40,000 followers posted a video that has since gone viral.

The viral clip captures a step-by-step process of installing some curly hair attachment on a bald front part of the model's hair.

Going blonde: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's dramatic new hairstyle sparks reactions

Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde left social media in a frenzy after she shared some new photos looking rather different.

The talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker went for a dramatic switch-up of her hair by not just chopping a large part of it off but also dyeing it.

In the photos, the Alter Ego actress donned a long-sleeved button-down tiered dress in the colour pink.

For her hairstyle, she sported a stylish haircut which she had dyed in a platinum blonde shade - almost white.

