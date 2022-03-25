A video of a man getting a new hairdo involving hair extensions has since gone viral on social media

In the video, the process of getting the hair done is captured step by step, sparking mixed reactions online

A while ago, another man got tongues wagging on social media after he installed hair attachment to his receding hairline

With more men becoming bolder to use hair extensions, more videos have surfaced on social media causing quite a buzz.

Just recently, a popular barber on Instagram, @marlianbarber, with over 40,000 followers posted a video that has since gone viral.

The video has sparked reactions.

Source: Instagram

The viral clip captures a step-by-step process of installing some curly hair attachment on a bald front part of the model's hair.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

dija_bakar:

"The waves look like noodles but it's nice."

iam_omonike:

"Hair is not only women’s beauty o, it brings out men’s look too."

dannyman_33:

"Wait till rain fall o."

iamebube_:

"Nice one.... but what if you won scratch your head."

theogodson:

"So he’d probably not have to pour water on his head for a while? That kain suffer."

amaka_twinkles:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

jolly_coffee:

"Las Las this shakara is for all gender."

evelynleimu:

"Just put noodles on yah head."

cubby_bae:

"Them men have join the super glue gang."

vintage_by_fausty:

"Shey him no go pour water for head."

phaytee.faiosa:

"Atleast nor be only girls go de package."

saemch_cereal:

"Nothing is real anymore."

Source: Legit.ng