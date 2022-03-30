A lady has gone viral on social media over the nature of her hairstyle as sighted in a Tiktok video

In the clip which has been reposted several times, the lady is seen sporting what appears to be a braided hairstyle with lace frontal

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many sharing their thoughts on the interesting style

In a bid to stand out by rocking unique ensembles and hairstyles, some people end up with styles that have people scratching their heads.

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently showed off a new hairstyle she made.

Her hairstyle has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @eyinimhofe (Tiktok)

Apparently, the boyfriend was not impressed and she made a video clearly upset about it.

In the Tiktok video which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting a braided lace frontal hairstyle which appears roughly done.

Social media users react

ilikesugar:

"He didn't appreciate it because you glued a raccoon up there. Stop doing that."

therealyadirichi:

"Hairstyle name: Never again "

jaelens_ma26:

"It’s called “Take it off immediately”

king_khariss:

"Sis, at this point, throw the whole head away cos WHAT’S IS ON YOUR HEAD??"

__omotolani__:

"U and ur hairdresser Abi stylist wey do ur hair for u,una two no serious atall."

ijeomanwuka:

"She gum shi.t for head?it looks like something smelling."

theigbomaiden:

"Hairstyle : God forbid."

vahlehrie:

"You and who ever did your hair needs to be sued!!! My eyes hurts from seeing this disaster ❌."

mzkiya_1:

"It's called Nigeria Jollof and egusi."

graceblessing26:

"No wonder he didn’t appreciate it."

precious_ajube:

"Nor be juju be this."

