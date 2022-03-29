Several months after social media influencer, Papaya Ex marked her birthday in style, a lady has jumped on one of her looks

Identified as Adufe, the ebony beauty held a photoshoot rocking a recreated version of Papaya Ex's N1.2m dress

Many internet users and fashion enthusiasts have shared their thoughts about the style recreation

Dress recreations are pretty popular these days and while some people often nail the replications, there are those who go viral for a huge miss.

However, there are others who leave people with mixed feelings over theirs and this appears to be one of such cases.

Internet users have shared their thoughts. Photo credit: @papaya_ex and @jolaoluwaajayiphotography ( for Adufe)

Source: Instagram

An ebony beauty identified as Adufe, recently celebrated her birthday in style.

The student of Olabisi Onabanjo University shared photos from her shoot in which she rocked a gorgeous white dress with an illusion neckline.

She topped the look with flawless makeup and a silver headpiece.

Interestingly, the look is a replication of Papaya Ex's look.

Recall in January, the social media influencer threw a lavish party to celebrate her birthday and one of her looks was a white dress which she later revealed cost her a whopping N1.2 million to make.

Well, Adufe jumped on the look and below is her version:

Social media users react

Fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica asked internet users to share their thoughts and also rate the look.

Below are some comments:

hrm.christianahjob:

"#DeepSigh beautiful women, beautiful skin. Dazall."

uche_ceee:

"Wonderful but not same shape but was exact thing."

the_eyitayo_funmi:

"Preggy but goodie"

ollybabe85:

"2 beautiful dresses. Made nicely to suit each fabric. You ordered an outfit did you give the exact fabric?"

jenallany:

"Tried not the same shape."

bis_bisoflagos:

"5 for effort ! This dress is all about the details."

ire_____007:

"4/10 ‍"

ogechiannmadubuike:

"She tried though."

