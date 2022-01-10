Popular social media influencer, Halimah Abike Raheem who is better known as Papaya Ex, set social media ablaze following her much talked about birthday bash which had many highlights.

One of such highlights is the fashion show, with Papaya Ex rocking different looks akin to a bride at her wedding reception.

Her very first dress for the occasion was a silver and white dress with an illusion neckline and a bow with a slim train behind.

Well, it appears the dress may not be in Papaya's wardrobe for long as the social media influencer has now revealed her intentions to sell it.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the influencer with over 700k followers revealed she got the dress for a whopping N1.2 million and intended to sell it for N800k - N400k less than what she got it for.

Check out screenshots below:

Papaya Ex's birthday party guest sparks reactions online

It was indeed a night of glitz and glamour as #Bigpaps2022 trended online, giving fans a free show as guests channelled their inner fashion sides.

However, one guest seemed to have caused quite a buzz online. Identified as Kamari, the digital creator with an Instagram following of over a hundred thousand, turned up for the party looking ravishing in a head-turning red outfit.

She rocked a dress that had some sort of cape and an opening to the thigh, designed with silver-coloured embellishments, leaving internet users confused about who was actually the celebrant.

James Brown at Papaya Ex's birthday bash

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, sure knows how to get people talking with every social appearance he makes.

Brown who fondly refers to himself as the princess of Africa, was among the guests who attended the birthday party of social media influencer, Papaya Ex.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Brown turned up for the event in the company of two barechested men.

As the self-proclaimed princess of Africa, the crossdresser donned a regal red ball gown with elbow-length gloves. He accessorized with an umbrella made of white lace.

