A video has since gone viral on social media that captures the moment two little kids were seen with braids

In the trending clip, the little girls are seen sporting extra long purple braids that appear to be almost the same length as their bodies

Several internet users have reacted with disapproval, with many criticising the mother for making them carry such hairstyles

In yet another bizarre case of children rocking grown-up hairstyles, another video has gone viral on social media.

In the videeo, the two little girls are seen walking toward a car rocking really long and near-floor-length braids in the colour purple.

The video has sparked reactions.

Source: Getty Images

The little girls whose backs are to the camera are seen struggling to get the braids out of their hair out of their face as they continue to walk together.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

dooshimaingya:

"Rubbish when they start acting like adults the same parents will complain."

neon_collections:

"I hope it's wig n just for cruise."

chioma_osilonyaa:

"‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. I don’t even understand.! What’s this?"

parody_of_perry:

"The mother of this kids no too get sense."

msomysweetcakes:

"Why. I would never. Please let these babies hair be. Ugh."

layo_____mo:

"Them suppose wipe the hairdressers, the mother and the person recording the video usb cord for neck!!! Mad people."

taiyedaniels:

"I want to c their mother bcos this is madness n not fashion anymore."

theellatyra:

"It’s too long even for an adult!!! Please let kids be kids."

