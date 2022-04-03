A video has since gone viral in which a man is seen receiving an intense facial treatment much to his discomfort

The video shows the man's face covered in a white substance while his cheeks are being rubbed aggressively by the beautician

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted with amusement and concern to the now-viral video

While some beauty treatments - especially facials - are not always easy-breezy, not so many people believe them to be as intense and dramatic as the one in a recent video trending online.

In a now-viral clip posted on Instagram by @kraksq, a man whose face is covered in a white substance is seen getting a facial.

However, it isn't one that involves soft massages but an intense skin rub.

While the beautician rubs hard on both sides of the man's cheek, the man struggles to stay put through the process which leaves him looking rather uncomfortable.

Social media users react

milo_benzz:

"The weyrey sef nor understand wetin dey happen to am."

ritacharlz:

"His memory have been erased forever."

demo__uk:

"Na facade be this no be facials."

missnikwei:

"Brain reset."

toke___mii:

"This one go commot blood for brain."

queenbee_shellz:

"Face wey go soon peel."

barrackopiz_:

"Na deliverance."

ayeesh_sha:

"reconfiguration of facial parameters."

suncyndy:

"Ah ah Wetin happen, you Dey wash charcoal pot."

mafiana_saraphina:

"I wonder what the outcome would be."

olatundeh_:

"Na like so person jaw go just rearrange."

