Pink is unarguably one of the colours that are topping the fashion trend table and it is not hard to see why

As is the case with asoebi fashion, pink has made its presence pretty well known amongst fashion enthusiasts

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some asoebi fashionistas who have been spotted in the vibrant and feminine colour

As a fashion lover, owambe parties are the perfect opportunities to slay and this explains why every wedding party witnesses beautifully dressed asoebi ladies.

With looking fashionable comes the need to pick the right colour to turn heads in.

The ladies have jumped on the colour trend. Photo credit: @onyeeka, @zineeokiks, @soniaokri_ and @asoebi_slayer

With the plethora of colours available to pick for one's asoebi party, it can get pretty confusing.

Well, this is where we come in - advocating for the colour, pink.

The color pink is the most used color when you want to represent love and romance. More interesting, it is a universally flattering colour if you find the right shade.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten gorgeous ladies rocking the beautiful colour in asoebi styles.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The gorgeous lady rocked an off-shoulder dress with an illusion neckline made from sheer fabric.

The baby pink dress which featured a sweetheart neckline had some ruffles at the bottom part of the dress.

With dropping earrings and flawless makeup, she looked angelic!

Look 2

Thigh-high slits are in vogue right now and this belle came through serving looks!

She rocked a cold-shoulder sleeve dress featuring applique on her corset bodice.

Her makeup and gele were also on fleek.

Look 3

Sporting a floral print lace dress, this asoebi fashionista made sure to match her makeup with her look by rocking pink eyeshadow.

The dress which had short puffy sleeves had its bodice covered in pink appliques and beads.

Look 4

Not all asoebi dresses have to be maxi and this petite belle made sure to remind fashion lovers.

She rocked a cold-shoulder midi dress and hung her gele on her arm.

Look 5

This lady kept things simple but sophisticated in this light pink dress.

The dress which had thin straps featured a cinched corset bodice with a mermaid style at the bottom.

Her makeup and gele worked pretty well together as well.

Look 6

In this photo, this belle also rocked a corset bodice look but had both straps pushed to one shoulder.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a long tulle train on the side o the dress.

Look 7

Picking the right fabric for your asoebi is important and the look below is just another reminder.

Despite keeping this simple in an off-shoulder dress with a front slit, the intricate details on the lace did justice to the look.

Her pink pumps were the perfect choice for the ensemble!

Look 8

Fuschia pink is certainly one commanding shade.

This pretty lady came through with the pizzazz in her mono strap cold-shoulder dress with an elaborately designed bodice.

Look 9

Here, this pretty lady rocked an off-shoulder long-sleeved dress in a gorgeous print lace fabric.

Although she didn't sport a gele headgear, her short bob hairstyle fit perfectly with the look alongside her smooth makeup

Look 10

And for the final look, we have this curvy lady showing off her beautiful physique in this mermaid dress.

The one off-shoulder dress featured an illusion sleeve with a bejewelled bodice.

These are certainly some of the best styles to rock if you're aiming for the chic and trendy look!

