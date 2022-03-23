Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Hazel Onoduenyi who is better known as Whitemoney loves to look fashionable

Following his victory in the Shine Ya Eyes shows, Whitemoney has continued to prove he has a good sense of style

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the memorable times the reality star rocked monochromatic outfits

In just a span of a few months, Whitemoney has proven to be a lover of all things fashion and style.

Real name Hazel Onoduenyi, the 2021 Big Brother Naija winner has over the past months sported some pretty stylish looks.

The reality TV star loves monochromatic outfits. Photo credit: Hazel Onoduenyi

Source: Instagram

More interesting is what appears to be his love for monochromatic outfits. While he maintains a swaggy/laid back sense of style, he seems to lean towards monochrome looks a lot.

Check out six below:

Look 1

In this photo, the reality TV star is seen rocking a vibrant yellow ensemble.

The coordinating two-piece comprised a short-sleeve button shirt and a pair of ankle-length pants.

He paired the sunny look with some black and white half-cover shoes.

Look 2

In this photo, the Shine Ya Eyes winner looked suave in a burnt orange coordinating set.

He rocked a shirt over ankle-length pants and wore half-cover slides in white.

Look 3

For this third look, he went for something a little more swaggy.

Sporting a pink ensemble, the look comprised a loose shirt and a pair of combat loose pants which he paired with some Burberry-print sneakers.

Look 4

Here, he went for what seemed to be a lounge set.

Rocking a maroon set, the ensemble featured a loose shirt and loose pants which he rocked with the Burberry-print sneakers.

Look 5

The Selense singer rocked a 'Haruko' ensemble designed by menswear fashion brand, Manell.

Recall, his fellow ex-housemate, Emmanuel, was also spotted rocking the same look but in black.

Look 6

And for the final look, we have Whitemoney coming through in a blue set comprising of a blue shirt with a side draping over a pair of well-tailored pants.

He paired some shinny black shoes with the stylish look.

Although the reality star is more concerned about making music and money, but it certainly does not take away the fact that he is a lover of fashion and style - especially when it has to do with monochromes!

