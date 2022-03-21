Popular businessman Femi Otedola isn’t one to go over-the-top or rock flamboyant pieces whenever he makes public appearances

A look through photos on the billionaire’s Instagram page shows that he loves to keep it simple, clean and classy

Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, has enough money to afford him some of the most expensive and flamboyant pieces of designer brands but this is clearly not a route for him.

The billionaire enjoys keeping things stylish and classy and one cannot but help to wonder if his daughter, Temi Otedola, often draws inspiration from him.

Whether he’s making an appearance at a social gathering or a corporate event, you can be sure to find the business mogul in outfits that blend into his immediate environment.

1. Otedola's love for white kaftans

A prominent appearance in pictures across Otedola's Instagram page shows that he has a strong love for white kaftans.

The billionaire, however, puts in the extra effort to be more adventurous with the colours of the aso-oke caps that are often styled with the white kaftans.

2. Otedola and his two-piece suits

When he's attending business meetings or making appearances in other corporate settings, two-piece styled suits seem to be an option for the businessman.

Otedola also keeps to colours such as grey, navy blue and black on a few occasions.

3. Otedola's love for jackets

Since the businessman also spends a lot of his time in London, it's only natural that his wardrobe adheres to the strict demands of the UK weather.

The businessman has a way of striking the perfect balance between a jacket, jeans and a pair of shiny oxfords. A classic man!

4. Who says tracksuits are only for the young?

Maybe it was a thing of the moment but the COVID-Lockdown period saw Otedola rocking a lot of tracksuits.

The businessman has several pictures from the pandemic period in which he was seen looking smart in different tracksuit designs and matching pairs of sneakers.

5. Serving legs for days

Otedola doesn't mind showing off his legs and this is evident in pictures that show him rocking knee-length shorts.

He definitely knows how to keep it casual when the need arises!

