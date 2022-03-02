Barbadian singer and Fenty billionaire, Rihanna, recently attended a Dior show rocking a daring ensemble

In the photos and videos which have since flooded the internet, the singer is seen rocking see-through lingerie underneath a leather jacket

The look has left social media users talking, many of whom believe the look is a fail and she is doing too much

If there is anything Rihanna has managed to be consistent at over the past few weeks, it is definitely her ability to keep people talking about her maternity fashion.

The singer and billionaire businesswoman was amongst the guests who attended the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 1 and she turned up in grand style.

The expectant mother was spotted wearing a black lace babydoll dress that took the underwear as outerwear trend to its most literal point.

With a leather trench draped around her shoulders and heavy silver jewellery, Rihanna certainly got tongues wagging.

The look has attracted mixed reactions online. Photo credit: @topfashiontv

Source: Instagram

Social media users share thoughts on Rihanna's see-through outfit

Well, it appears not everyone seems to approve of the look as many thought it a bit 'too much'.

Check out some comments below:

hannahboldewijn:

"She looks amazing, but this is a bit too much for me."

sandra_turchetto:

"Oh no RIRI. Why????? This you wear for your husband in the bedroom not in the street sweetie. Still love you though❤️"

enkeleidacala:

"They don’t now what to do any more to get attention OMG."

mabelledemoiselle.mode:

"Pregnant or not, this look is for me."

iammatiivandergreen:

"Hmm… too much 4 me."

21forever:

"Someone please get her some clothes ‍♀️"

faithmoafot:

"I’m always wondering if she isn’t cold."

abenakyewaa:

"Love her to bits but she is doing too much."

je_sus_est_ma_joie:

"Too much this baby will get cold no good."

abua_garri:

"Abeg Riri you are overdoing it.. Cover body small."

favour_timbowei:

"She for kuku wear pant and bra go the show Mtcheeeew."

It's a challenge but also fun, Rihanna on being pregnant and staying stylish

Pregnant superstar Rihanna is embracing her new body while remaining true to herself.

Page Six reported that the fashion icon opened up on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new figure.

She said it is fun, yet, a challenge to showcase her diverse style while with a child in an interview with People.

