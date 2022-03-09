Nigerian fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, recently stepped out for a birthday looking stylish as expected

The popular fashion entrepreneur sported an expensive designer purse and shoes worth a lot of money

Her business partner and popular fashion influencer, Kika Goodhair, was also spotting rocking an expensive ensemble

Nigerian entrepreneur and fashion influencer, Chioma Ikokwu who is better known as Chioma Goodhair, is not one to be caught looking regular.

The fashionista was recently spotted at her aunty's birthday celebration, rocking a stunning dress by Veekee James.

The ladies were spotted in expensive ensembles. Photo credit: @chiomagoodhair and @kikagoodhair

Source: Instagram

The dress with the thigh-high front slit was embellished with pearls and other kinds of studs.

As expected, she rocked some pretty expensive accessories.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her hand was a Black Butterfly Clutch Stone-encrusted Satin Clutch which, according to L'alingi, costs N434,000 (£795).

For her feet, she wore the Jimmy Choo Shiloh Sandal and they cost N505,000 (£925) as sighted on Farfetch.

This brings the total of her look to N939,000.

Check out the photos below:

On the other side of the world, Chioma's business partner, Kika Osunde who is known as Kika Goodhair shared a video of herself in a beige bodysuit trenchcoat.

The piece is made from a cotton blend and can be converted into a bodysuit and skirt. According to Voostore, it costs N679,000 (€1,490).

She wore GG Pattern Tights that cost N122,981 (£225) according to Ssence.

And for her feet, she rocked Balenciaga Black Logo Leather Knife Pointed Toe Pumps which costs N308,834 (£729), as seen on 1stdibs.

This brings the total cost of her look to N1,110,815.

The Machala way: Grammy winner Wizkid steps out in N1.9m designer ensemble

When it comes to rocking expensive designer fits, best believe Wizkid will always come through with the swag. This time is no different.

The popular international superstar - real name Ayo Balogun - recently stepped out for an event looking dapper in a brown look with white sneakers.

To find out the cost of the Grammy winner's ensemble, Legit.ng recently carried out a search through the internet and the result will leave your mind blown.

Source: Legit.ng