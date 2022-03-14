Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, was among the guests at the recent Burberry fashion show in the UK

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video in which he showed off his invitation to the show

The official Instagram account of Burberry shared a video of some guests rocking their designs including Gold

Adekunle Gold was among the few Nigerian celebrities who attended the Burberry fashion show in the UK.

On March 11, 2022, the high-end brand had its first fashion show in two years at Central Hall Westminster in London, England.

The singer was at the Burberry fashion show. Photo credit: @thekashope and @timwhitbyphoto

Source: Instagram

The Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 Runway Show would be the first live runway show the company has had since the Autumn/Winter 2020 show.

The Sinner crooner took to his page to share a video of his invitation which came along with a deconstructed beige outfit.

He paired the deconstructed look with clear orange goggles and a pair of white boots.

Watch the video below:

Burberry also shared a video of some stars at the event dressed in their designs.

Check out the video below:

