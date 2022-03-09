Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently walked fans through his skincare routine just before he goes to bed

In a YouTube video on Harper's Bazaar's page, the singer carried out his skincare process step by step

The singer urged men to take better care of their skin and not consider it as something meant foronly women

If you're a fan of AG baby and love how fresh he looks then you're in for a very special treat as the talented singer recently shared some tips.

Featuring on Harper's Bazaar's YouTube page, the singer carried out a live night time skincare routine.

The singer walked fans through his night time routine. Credit: @harpersbazaarus

Source: Instagram

Below is a step-by-step process on how Adekunle takes care of his face and hair - every day - just before bedtime.

Check them out below:

1. Face buff energizing scrub

The product which has vitamin C is minty and was the first to go on his face. He massaged it for a few minutes before washing it off his face.

While applying it, he urged people with beards like himself not always ensure they massage the skin underneath the beards as well.

2. Wipe your face

While wiping his face with a small towel, he advised against using the same towel for the body and face.

For the method of cleaning his face, he stated that one dabs, and not rub the face with the towel.

3. Use a cleanser

Using this, AG Baby speculated that the presence of ceramides in the cleanser may be the reason his skin glows. While addressing the men who may thing his skincare routine is feminine, he said:

"I don't care. You're not too cool to have a good skin. Imagine doing this every night. Magic. You'll wake up feeling very good."

4. Apply eye cream

For this step, the singer gently applied the product under each eye before massaging the cream in.

Some of the benefits include minimising the look of puffiness, reducing the appearance of dark circles, delivering tailor-made hydration and even skin tone.

5. Retinol oil

According to the singer, this oil reduces wrinkles. He recounted how he used to pay little attention to his skin and never really took care of his beard until he saw some guys looking fresh and enquired about how they took care of their skin.

He said:

"This is why you see people at 40, 50 looking like babies."

For his final step, the singer moisturized his hair with a leave-in conditioner before wearing a bonnet to keep the moisture in.

He then proceeded to drink some water before showing the eye blanket that helps him fall asleep faster.

Watch the video here.

