A Nigerian bride recently shared photos from her traditional wedding in which she posed for a photograph with her friends

In the stunning photo, the ladies in deep blue asoebi are seen slaying in different gorgeous dresses

Some days ago, a lady left internet users in awe of her beautiful dress which she rocked for her civil union

Looking stylish with the gang just got easier for brides who are gearing up for their traditional wedding ceremonies and want their girls to come through with the slay!

Nigerian actor and content creator, K10, got married to the love of his life in 2021 and his bride left wedding guests in awe of her stylish looks.

K10 and his bride on their wedding day. Photo credit: @bedgepictures

Source: Instagram

However, her girls - the asoebi ladies - also brought their A-game to the beautiful ceremony.

In new photos shared by the dazzling bride, the lineup of the asoebi party is arguably one of the best when it comes to Nigerian wedding fashion looks.

Each lady - BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim, included - rocked a unique style made with their stunning shimmery deep blue asoebi style.

Check out the photos below:

Civil wedding dress melts hearts: It has pockets for small chops and dollars

Gone are days when court wedding looks for women were restricted to skirts and pantsuits.

These days, women are becoming more daring and fun with their looks and one of such people is Ike Sandra who has left internet users gushing.

In the video shared by Bella Naija, the lovely bride is seen rocking a mono strap midi skater dress that did justice to her slender silhouette.

She paired the look with a birdcage fascinator.

Slaying for the motherland: Tacha marks Ghana's Independence Day in style

Nigerian reality star Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha is one celebrity who gets it right when it comes to fashion and style and this time is no different.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother, Tacha never fails to celebrate her mother's home country, and on the 65th anniversary of their Independence Day, she made sure to come through in style.

Taking to her Instagram page of 3 million followers, the reality star shared numerous photos alongside videos of herself donning a stunning and vibrant mermaid dress made from Kente - a popular Ghanaian fabric.

Source: Legit.ng