Several beautiful ladies including some Nigerian celebrates recently uploaded fresh asoebi looks

From corset bodice dresses to daring and revealing looks, the ladies did not come to play at the owambe functions

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight drop-dead gorgeous looks that will serve as the perfect style inspirations

With weddings and owambe events, the list of stylish looks seems endless as many ladies always bring their A-games to these events.

Well, if you're in a bit of a fix on which style to go for for that upcoming event, Legit.ng has solved that problem for you.

A cross-section of some styles.

Source: Instagram

In this article, we take a look at some style inspirations perfect for you!

Check them out below:

1. Twinning in asoebi

This is certainly one way for besties to slay in their asoebi looks.

If you're one who has no qualms sharing the spotlight with your best girl, then going for a head-turning look like these ladies is the way to go.

The ladies slayed in an illusion mono strap dress with applique.

2. Illusion mono sleeve asoebi

This is one of the trendy styles that a lot of ladies seem to be replicating.

The gorgeous asoebi lady opted for a maroon shade which she mixed with sheer illusion around the bodice, showing off an ample amount of cleavage.

For this style, it is best to keep the jewellery on the minimum.

3. Chioma Goodhair in green

The fashion enthusiast is known for rocking dramatic pieces and this time is no different.

She slayed in a green dress with black ruffle sleeves, and black applique and sheer fabric infused around the bodice.

This is unarguably an attention-commanding style.

4. Goddess in black

Corset bodice dresses are still very much in vogue and it is beautiful to see how fashionistas are rocking the style.

This diva rocked a high-neck corset look infused with lace and precious stones.

The sleeves were made of multiple strands.

5. Lilac beauty

This is another way to rock corset looks.

You can keep it simple by going for a short-sleeved look like this fashion diva.

If you like drama, add a train to give you that regal look.

6. A fringe affair

This gorgeous green and black combo is always a win.

The lady featured a fringe design around her bust and came through with the thigh-high slit.

She accessorized with a black purse and heeled sandals.

7. Illusions and skin

The dress is perfect for women who are lovers of daring styles. If you're comforting showing a lot of skin, then this one is for you.

Rather than go all bare, you can infuse sheer fabrics just like this stylish babe.

8. Tall glass of beauty

Sometimes, keeping it simple is the way to go. This gorgeous lady rocked a corset bodice dress with a double strap joined to form a mono strap look.

The dress also featured a thigh-high slit in the front.

These styles will definitely have you looking like a million bucks at that event!

Source: Legit.ng