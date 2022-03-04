Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, recently rook to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos

In collaboration with artistic photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, the actress dazzled in a celestial-themed shoot

Beverly also posed in an outdoor environment, as she sported a headwrap in the same fabric as her dress

Beverly Naya is one Nigerian celebrity who knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

However, it is refreshing to see her deviate from the norm in order to serve fans with some pretty creative looks.

Actress Beverly Naya slayed in the gold attire. Credit: @emmanueloyeleke

She recently linked up with a photographer identified as Emmanuel Oyeleke and the results are amazing.

Dressed in a gold wrap cloth, Naya accessorised with some chunky bracelets and neckpieces. With a celestial-themed backdrop and extra cloud and halo effects, the ebony beauty was a sight for sore eyes.

See photo below:

In the second part of the shoot, Naya posed in an outdoor environment, this time replacing her fringe hairstyle with a headwrap in the same fabric as her dress.

She posed with flowers and long branches, giving off that mother nature aura.

Swipe to see more photos below:

