No matter where you live, you’re probably battling some heat right about now and are probably also wondering how you can afford to stylish in the scorching heat.

We recently curated some easy tips that are not only going to have you looking cool but staying cool amid the heat as well.

Check them out below:

1. Hats

Hats should - arguably - be a part of every lady's skincare routine.

Wide-brimmed hats are perfect for protecting one's face from the blazing sun.

If you're not a fan of such hats, you can opt for caps since they have visors to keep the sun away as well.

2. Sunglasses

Just like hats, sunglasses are much-needed fashion items that are perfect to keep the sun away from one's skin.

For sunny days, it is very important to never step out with a pair of sunshades, especially oversized ones.

It is best to own more than a pair!

3. Shorts

There's a right and wrong way to wear shorts, and as long as they fit properly, letting your legs breathe can help keep you cool and have you looking casually stylish.

Dressier shorts are the best for date night and events when you’re not feeling a dress or pants. Pair them with a bodysuit, blazers and some heels/sneakers and you're good to go.

Don't forget to keep your legs well moisturized though!

4. Light clothes

Opt for breathable, lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen and linen blends for shirts as this is one way to slay and still get enough fresh air to cool your body.

White shirts may be a year-round wardrobe staple, but a short sleeve white tee is especially helpful in hot weather as it normally doesn't show sweat.

Short-sleeve blouses and tops are also perfect!

5. Light colours

Dark colours absorb the heat and make one hot, so it is highly recommended to go with light colours like tan, white, light grey, and pastels if you’re looking for a pop of colour.

You can rock these colours in light-fabric dresses, skirts and tops.

With these few tips, be ready to slay effortlessly while battling the heat in fashionable pieces!

